Work is on track for launch of brand new takeaway restaurant in Harrogate

By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 10:02 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 10:03 GMT
Work is progressing at an empty unit in Harrogate as a new takeaway and restaurant prepares for its launch.

Located at 15A Bower Road, Harrogate, the new business will take over the building occupied by The Fabulous 50’s Diner until the restaurant closed at the start of 2024 almost three years after it opened in the town in May 2021.

As the new owners strip the interiors and take the old signs down on the corner of Bower Road and Mayfield Grove, word is this new eaterie will primarily be a takeaway – but there will be indoor and outdoor seating for food and drink.

Called Ange Pitta Star, future customers will be invited to enjoy authentic Greek street food, sizzling grills, refreshing drinks, and quick takeaways – from souvlaki to gyros.

The new arrival in Harrogate town centre is also expected to have a small bar at the rear.

