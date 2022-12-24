'Wonderful' volunteers and givers thanked and praised as Harrogate Foodbank reveals 'hectic' Christmas period

A crucial charity support network run by the Trussell Trust, Foodbanks across the region have been working flat-out to ensure nobody goes hungry during this difficult and often financially-troubling festive season.

This year has been particularly tough as the cost of living crisis continues to bite and more families find themselves struggling due to the increased heating, fuel and food prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Foodbank’s district manager Dawn Cussons took to Facebook on Christmas Eve to thank her team of volunteers for all that they have done to make a difference this Christmas.

The wonderful volunteer staff at Harrogate and District Foodbank have been working flat out to help feed people this Christmas.

“Our last shift at Foodbank today,” she wrote. “It’s been quite a hectic December. So many local people to feed but overwhelmed with the amount of donations gifted to us by our faithful givers in Harrogate.“Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers, without you the foodbank would not operate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hope all clients, donors and volunteers have a lovely, peaceful, joyous Christmas and Until next year God bless.”

The three locations for Harrogate District Foodbank include Life Destiny Church in Starbeck, Mowbray Community Church in Harrogate and Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, manager Dawn raised her concerns after figures revealed demand for food banks in the Harrogate area had increased by 23% in 2022.

“We’re seeing more and more demand for our services in Harrogate and Knaresborough,” she said. “I’ve noticed a difference in people’s behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People that were struggling before are borrowing money to pay bills and are getting into debt which stores up problems for the future. The knock-on effects in mental health problems is starting to show up.

“Where is this going to end? It is just so scary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad