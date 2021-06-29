Wombles take to streets to tidy up litter

Knaresborough Wombles have recently been taking to the streets to clear them of rubbish.

Resident Andy Bell set up a facebook page to get people to sign up to help create a litter free environment.

“We are incredibly fortunate to live in a place like Knaresborough and as the weather finally improves, a few friends and I thought it would be a good idea to help make sure the enjoyment of our outdoor spaces isn’t spoiled by litter.

“We wondered if other people agreed and judging by the initial response it seems like they do.”

The group is getting help from Harrogate Borough Council on details like insurance requirements and how to have full bags collected.

An initial weekend of collecting resulted in bags of rubbish being collected.

Andy, pictured with helpers, added: “It’s a shame people don’t put things in bins themselves.”