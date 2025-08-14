'With courage and strong support, nothing is impossible': Harrogate student overcomes cancer battle to celebrate A-level success
Harry Brown, a pupil at St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form, was thrilled to receive his grades as he reflects on a personal triumph over adversity.
At just 17 years old, Harry was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. Despite undergoing multiple treatments, none proved effective, and the cancer spread to his spinal column.
After spending five months in hospital and facing dwindling options, Harry’s consultant proposed a last-resort clinical trial. With his 18th birthday fast approaching, eligibility was uncertain - but just in time, Harry was accepted.
Now aged 19 and in remission for more than a year, Harry has returned to education with renewed determination, and his resilience and courage have inspired staff and students.
He said: “Twelve months ago, returning to education, let alone sitting my A-levels, felt like an impossible challenge.
“Though the journey has been hard, everyone at school has gone above and beyond to help me regain my confidence.
“Subject teachers have devoted hours of one-to-one support to help me catch up and pastoral staff ensured that my integration back into school was smooth.
“I can look forwards to the future, something which is invaluable. With courage and strong support, nothing is impossible.”
He now plans to study geography and urban planning at the University of Liverpool.
Sian Dover, head teacher at St. Aidan’s, said: “Harry’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of medical research, the strength of the human spirit and the life-changing impact of education.
“We are immensely proud of his resilience. Results day this year was emotional.”