WiSE rock ‘n’ roll night aids Wetherby elderly to tune of £700

Performer Peter Binns - aka Memphis Pete/Daddy Cool- took to the stage for the one off event with every penny of the £700 raised going towards helping over 60s live happy and independent lives.

WiSE Activities Coordinator, Debbie, said: “Wow – what a night! Pete absolutely rocked the place – everyone had a great time.

“Every ticket sold will help an older person right here in Wetherby and its surrounding villages to live happy, healthy and independent lives so, a big thank you to everyone who came.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity part funded by Leeds City Council.

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support, including transport services and befriending and lawn cutting.

It runs social activities including chairobics and aerobics, line dancing, craft and chatter, bingo and social groups at Boston Spa and Bramham.