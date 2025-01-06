Winter weather forces special tour of Knaresborough Forest Park to be postponed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers in Harrogate’s Long Lands Common team have been forced to postpone a guided tour because of the extreme winter weather experienced at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the community group enters 2025 with the aim of taking full ownership of Knaresborough Forest Park – adding another 60 acres to the Long Lands site – the date of the tour round this ambitious woodland project has been rescheduled for this weekend.

A community benefit society, Long Lands Common, has raised about £900,000 through a mix of grants and loans to buy nine fields to create a green corridor stretching from the River Nidd in Knaresborough to Nidderdale Greenway near Bilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to protect the land - once part of the ancient Royal Forest of Knaresborough - preserving it as a community woodland and nature reserve while incorporating community food growing and traditional crafts like coppicing.

Long Lands Common in the snow at Harrogate/Knaresborough. (Picture Long Lands Common)

This year will see it push even harder to pay off the remaining balance of the loan.

The guided tour of Knaresborough Forest Park will now take place on Saturday, January 11 from 10am until noon, approximately.

Those interested are invited to meet at 10am at the map by the river, just along the Ringway footpath from High Bridge, on the other side of the river from Conyngham Hall car park, opposite the Ugly Duckling café – if you use What 3 Words, it’s ///impulsive.hairpin.struts ).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There, visitors will be met by members of the team who will lead you up the Beryl Burton cycleway and round Knaresborough Forest Park, ending up with a glass of mulled apple juice or wine before you make your way back down to the river.

There will be no charge for this event.

Wear appropriate footwear as it could well be muddy.

Dogs are welcome on a short lead.

The walk will not go ahead if the weather is bad – please make your own decision on the day, although organisers will send out an email if it is cancelled.

To buy shares or donate to help save Knaresborough Forest Park for future generations, visit: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/long-lands-community