Winning teams revealed of Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 as huge crowds watch annual event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They did it again – GH Brooks men’s team are becoming legends of the Knaresborough Bed Race after winning back to back events.

In front of thousands of spectators, the team retained their crown on Saturday afternoon after starting in first position with a time of 13:02.9 minutes.

On a day when the clouds lifted to reveal sunshine just in time for the race itself through the streets of Knaresborough and across the River Nidd on a blowy day, the G H Brooks team repeated their 2018/19 feat of repeat victories pipping Knaresborough Striders Men's team and Nidd Valley Road Runners Men's team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers Knaresborough Lions hailed this mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with charity event run by volunteers.

Racing to victory towards the end of Saturday's Knaresborough Bed Race - GH Brooks men’s team are becoming legends after winning back to back events. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

"Thank you to everyone who made Bed Race this year such a fantastic day,” they said.

Knaresborough Bed Race 2024

1 GH Brooks men 13:02.9

2 Knaresborough Striders Men's Team 13:27.6

Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 - The Taylors Tea of Harrogate team in the fancy dress parade on Saturday. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

3 Nidd Valley Men's 13:44.2

4 Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk 15:03.8

5 The Half Moon Pub 15:15.6

With a theme of “Great inventions and technology through the ages”, the winner in the fancy dress parade were The Rocket Men, who were raising money for Martin House Children's Hospice with their incredibly constructed lunar module.

In second place were First Scriven Scouts with a steam train bed.

In third place were Hymas Hobblers with another steam train-themed bed.