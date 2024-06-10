Winning teams revealed of Knaresborough Bed Race 2024 as huge crowds watch annual event
and live on Freeview channel 276
In front of thousands of spectators, the team retained their crown on Saturday afternoon after starting in first position with a time of 13:02.9 minutes.
On a day when the clouds lifted to reveal sunshine just in time for the race itself through the streets of Knaresborough and across the River Nidd on a blowy day, the G H Brooks team repeated their 2018/19 feat of repeat victories pipping Knaresborough Striders Men's team and Nidd Valley Road Runners Men's team.
Organisers Knaresborough Lions hailed this mighty pageant of decorated beds, passengers and runners, combined with charity event run by volunteers.
"Thank you to everyone who made Bed Race this year such a fantastic day,” they said.
Knaresborough Bed Race 2024
1 GH Brooks men 13:02.9
2 Knaresborough Striders Men's Team 13:27.6
3 Nidd Valley Men's 13:44.2
4 Harrogate Harriers Grumpy Old Folk 15:03.8
5 The Half Moon Pub 15:15.6
With a theme of “Great inventions and technology through the ages”, the winner in the fancy dress parade were The Rocket Men, who were raising money for Martin House Children's Hospice with their incredibly constructed lunar module.
In second place were First Scriven Scouts with a steam train bed.
In third place were Hymas Hobblers with another steam train-themed bed.
Now a world famous event, Knaresborough Bed Race was first launched in 1966 and attracts approximately 30,000 spectators.