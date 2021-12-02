Winners revealed in Harrogate Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition
The winners have been announced of the Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition in Harrogate.
Sneak peak: First look at M&S new 70% bigger store in Harrogate with fill your own and other new featuresk
Members of Soroptimist International Harrogate & District were out and about judging the annual contest across the district, visiting shops in Harrogate town centre, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Ripon.
The winners were rewarded yesterday in a ceremony at Harrogate's Crown Hotel attended by The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman and Janet Chapman.
A spokesperson for Soroptimist International Harrogate & District said: "It’s always great to see what the managers and volunteers can create with limited resources in the charity shop throughout our district.
"We were looking for impact innovation and the spirit of Christmas."
Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition award winners 2021
Harrogate Town Centre
Gold Award – Cancer Resarch UK, Oxford Street
Silver Award – Martin House Charity Shop
Knaresborough with Starbeck & Bilton
Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Starbeck
Silver Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Bilton
Ripon with Boroughbridge
Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Ripon
Silver Award – Salvation Army Charity Shop, Ripon
Cup Winner – Saint Michaels Hospice, Ripon