Winners revealed in Harrogate Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition

Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition - This year's winners are pictured with members of SI, The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman and Janet Chapman at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate.

Members of Soroptimist International Harrogate & District were out and about judging the annual contest across the district, visiting shops in Harrogate town centre, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Ripon.

The winners were rewarded yesterday in a ceremony at Harrogate's Crown Hotel attended by The Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate, Coun Trevor Chapman and Janet Chapman.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Soroptimist International Harrogate & District said: "It’s always great to see what the managers and volunteers can create with limited resources in the charity shop throughout our district.

"We were looking for impact innovation and the spirit of Christmas."

Soroptimist Charity Shop Christmas Window Competition award winners 2021

Harrogate Town Centre

Gold Award – Cancer Resarch UK, Oxford Street

Silver Award – Martin House Charity Shop

Knaresborough with Starbeck & Bilton

Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Starbeck

Silver Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Bilton

Ripon with Boroughbridge

Gold Award – Saint Michaels Hospice, Ripon

Silver Award – Salvation Army Charity Shop, Ripon