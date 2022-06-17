Winksley cum Grantley YFC hand over £13,100 to UK Sepsis Trust charity

The group raised the money after holding a sell-out party at Thirsk Auction Mart last March, following the death, because of Sepsis, of friend Hannah Brown, known as Brownie.

“After the sad and sudden passing of our friend and past member Hannah Brown known as Brownie, we set out to host a good old ‘knees up’ in her memory and raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust whilst doing so,” said Laura Terry, Chairman of Winksley cum Grantley Young Farmers’ Club.

“Brownie loved nothing more than a night out in one of her many pairs of boots, the favourite ones were the Fairfax and Favor Boots.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “The do itself was a sell-out and was attended by members past and present of young farmers from all over the country.

“We danced the night away to music by DJ Ed Marshall. The bar staff (all volunteers) were certainly kept busy all night but it was so lovely to see everyone together again, having fun and supporting a phenomenal cause after the Covid pandemic.

“We are sure Brownie was watching over us having a Baileys and a ‘boogie’ with us.”

After the money was counted following the party it was confirmed the total of £13,100 raised which would be donated to the UK Sepsis Trust.

“We presented our cheque to Beth, from the UK Sepsis Trust who confirmed that this money will be used to continue research into preventing Sepsis and preventing death from Sepsis also,” added Laura.

“We know Brownie will be as proud of us as we are of ourselves.