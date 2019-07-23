Why this famous politician loves Harrogate Advertiser story

If a reader is to believed, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is a fan of the Harrogate Advertiser online - or one particular story online.

After the Harrogate Advertiser website posted that the Scottish PM had been at the Old Swan Hotel to take part in this year's Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival held by Harrogate International Festivals, a reader got on touch to say they had seen and her husband Peter after another event at the festival in Harrogate.

Having already interviewed bestselling crime writer Val McDermis on stage at the Old Swan earlier in the festival, she was spotted looking at the Advertiser website looking at the story and photo about her visit.



Her husband was overheard saying "she likes the picture so much she’s downloaded it!"



Staged by Harrogate International Festivals, approximately 16,000 tickets were sold for the four-day extravaganza, with lovers of the genre coming from as far as New Zealand and Australia to attend a series of talks, workshops, dinners and an opening night awards ceremony with appearances with the world's greatest crime writers.

The event also included renowned Bodyguard writer and Line of Duty creator, Jed Mercurio, in conversation with BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern.

