Why the BBC calls Knaresborough 'the perfect town'

'Escape to the Perfect Town' aired at 3pm on BBC One on Monday, October 7.

The delights of Knaresborough have been recognised by the BBC, as it advised people from London to move to the 'perfect' town.

A programme aired on BBC One on Monday, titled 'Escape to the Perfect Town', showed off the beauty of Knaresborough as Steve Brown helped a London couple with their house move.

The synopsis for the show, which aired at 3pm for 45 minutes, read: "They’re amazed by what their £280,000 budget can buy them away from the capital, and that moving to a desirable town means buzzing high streets, great community spirit and green spaces are all on their doorstep, as well as a quick commute to York for a teaching job."