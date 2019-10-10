Why the BBC calls Knaresborough 'the perfect town'

The delights of Knaresborough have been recognised by the BBC, as it advised people from London to move to the 'perfect' town.

A programme aired on BBC One on Monday, titled 'Escape to the Perfect Town', showed off the beauty of Knaresborough as Steve Brown helped a London couple with their house move.

The synopsis for the show, which aired at 3pm for 45 minutes, read: "They’re amazed by what their £280,000 budget can buy them away from the capital, and that moving to a desirable town means buzzing high streets, great community spirit and green spaces are all on their doorstep, as well as a quick commute to York for a teaching job."