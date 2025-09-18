Why Nidderdale AONB woodland is rated 'perfect for exploring and connecting with nature to aid mental wellbeing'

Much-loved woodlands in Nidderdale have been named in the UK’s top five woodland spots for a mental wellbeing break this Autumn.

The pockets of woodland, from Hackfall Woods to Fishpond Wood in the Ripon and Pateley Bridge areas of the Dales, have been handpicked for offering restorative spots far from the tourist-heavy areas.

The recommendation for Nidderdale AONB Woodlands comes from Leisure Lakes Bikes, the Yorkshire-based leading mountain bikes specialists.

In a new article Ben Mercer, director at Leisure Lakes Bikes identifies five amazing spots, including lesser-known gems up North, to connect with nature and enjoy a breaks to boost your mental wellbeing.

The glory of Hackfall Woods - Nidderdale AONB Woodlands is rated highly by Leisure Lakes Bikes, the Yorkshire-based leading mountain bikes specialists. (Picture contributed)

The Leisure Lakes Bike boss picks Hackfall, in particular, as a place to discover, with hidden grottos, follies, and waterfalls waiting to delight those who take the time to explore.

The paths wind their way through fascinating old trees and bubbling brooks.

Mercer said: “Hackfall’s appeal lies in its ability to surprise you, as people say.

"It’s not just a woodland, it’s an experience.

"So, take a thermos of tea, find a quiet bench, and just breathe it all in.”

Nidderdale AONB Woodlands appear as number five in the Leisure Lakes Bikes list.

The top four are:

1 Hagg Wood, York

A little-known woodland just outside York’s city limits.

2 Allen Banks and Staward Gorge, Northumberland

A National Trust site tucked away in the Tyne Valley.

3 Delamere Forest, Cheshire

A haven close to urban hubs in the North West.

4 Grizedale Forest, Cumbria

A stunning spot located to the east of Coniston Water.

More about Nidderdale AONB Woodlands

Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) consists of 233 square miles of stunning countryside to the east of the Yorkshire Dales.

Woodland in Nidderdale National Landscape features a variety of woodland habitats, including ancient woodland, long-established broadleaf woodland, recently planted broadleaf woodland, conifer woodland, mixed woodland, wet woodland, scrub, wood pasture, orchards, hedgerows and veteran trees.

More about Leisure Lakes Bikes

Set up by brothers Tim and Chris Noy in Yorkshire in 1981, Leisure Lakes Bikes now has 17 locations across the UK.

More information at: https://www.leisurelakesbikes.com/mountain-bike/bikes