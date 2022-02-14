Why love is all around at Harrogate Theatre and how it needs your real-life romantic stories for exciting new show

Love story - Harrogate Theatre has been at the heart of the community for 122 years since it first opened its doors in 1900.

A hugely entertaining interactive community play performed in the heart of Harrogate town centre in a series of different locations, Our Gate was the work of local playwright and community producer Rachael Halliwell and director Amie Burns-Walker.

Now the team is back and ready for another new ambitious new community show this summer based on 122 love stories linked to Harrogate Theatre, which has been at the heart of the community for 122 years since it first opened its doors in 1900.

Entitled 122 Love Stories, to make the show a reality, the theatre team are looking for real-life tales from the Harrogate public that encompass love in all its forms - as long as there is a link to Harrogate Theatre.

Did you meet a friend for life in the stalls?

Did you lock eyes with your love across the stage?

Perhaps a special production made you fall in love with Harrogate Theatre itself?

The new production has been partly inspired by a photograph belonging to Harrogate Theatre chief executive and playwright David Bown.

The picture is of the wedding reception of a friend’s parents at Harrogate Theatre in 1961.

Mr Bown said: “The photo prompted me to contemplate how many love stories does this amazing building have to tell.

"Harrogate Theatre has been at the centre of our community for over a century, it has many poignant tales to share.

"We are looking forward to working with Rachael and Amie to discover and celebrating these in our new production 122 Love Stories.”

At the helm of this new community show once again will be local playwright and community producer Rachael Halliwell and director Amie Burns-Walker who are returning to build on the excitement and community spirit that Our Gate started.

Rachael Halliwell said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to have been commissioned by Harrogate Theatre to return with Amie Burns Walker to make our biggest and boldest community play to date, but we cannot do it without you!

"We need local participants of all ages to join us on this production - not just actors but anyone who is up for being creative and telling stories with us.”

If you have a story to share or would like to take part as a performer or backstage, simply email [email protected]