Why Harrogate schools close when it snows by Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust

The chief executive of a top multi-academy trust in Harrogate has opened up about the “tricky balancing act” of deciding whether to close schools during ‘snow days’ - and the toll of abuse teachers face on social media.

With many schools across the town closed since the major snowfalls on Sunday, Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, said he understood and sympathised with parents about how disruptive school closures could be.

"A lot of work and careful consideration goes on in school before judgements are made," said Mr Sheriff, who is in charge of 14 schools in North and West Yorkshire.

But, he added, schools’ “overriding objective” was to “ensure the safety of everyone in their care.”

Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

"I have been leading schools for almost 25 years and have worked with many other school leaders from across the country during that time,” he said.

"We all share a common hatred of ‘snow days’.

"School heads are all the time trying to balance the desire to keep the school open and not deprive children of their learning with the overriding objective of ensuring the safety of everyone in their care.

"The challenges of this role have remained consistent over time, but what has changed significantly is the added pressure on Headteachers from social media and online commentary.

"Unfortunately, the unkind and sometimes abusive messages from a small but vocal minority of parents can take a toll.

"Each year, it’s disheartening to see the impact this has on our school leaders.”

By Richard Sheriff