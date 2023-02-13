Staff chose YBTC as their charity of the year for 2023 after a colleague, Dave Smith, 55, was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma in March 2022.

The team has already raised more than £7,000 for the charity towards a target of £20,000 to mark the charity’s 20th birthday and the 20 years Dave has worked for Bettys.

Gemma Pickup, Nightshift Manager at the Bettys Bakery and Dave’s manager, said: "Staff chose this charity because it means something to everyone.

Members of the Bettys Bakery and Cookery School in Harrogate after successfully completing a charity walk for YBTC inspired by their colleague Dave Smith.

"Through speaking to people during the events we’ve been running I’ve learnt that friends, colleagues and family members have all been affected in some way by brain tumours.

"For me, seeing how fast a brain tumour can change someone's life has spurred me on to raise awareness and help fund research.

"One minute Dave and I were baking cakes together, that same day he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"I want people to recognise the symptoms and act straight away, and potentially save lives."

YBTC’s birthday coincides with Brain Tumour Awareness Month, when the charity encourages supporters to don a flat cap and get together with friends for a pint or a cuppa as part of their Flat Cap Brew campaign.

The Bettys team will be having a Flat Cap Brew in the bakery, and running a ‘wear your best hat’ photo competition to raise funds.

Marie Peacock, CEO of YBTC said: “We’re so grateful to the team at Bettys.

"We want everyone to get together for a Flat Cap Brew that is bigger, better and more ‘Yorkshire’ than ever."

Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity, which supports more than 1,000 patients and carers, started life in 2003 as Andrea's Gift, named after Andrea Key, who died seven months after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

To find out more about Flat Cap Brew, go to Yorksbtc.org.uk/Flat-Cap-Brew/

