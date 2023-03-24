Where to purchase the new Pateley Bridge parking permits, where they are valid and how to pay
The new Pateley Bridge Shoppers Parking Permits for 2023-2024 will be on sale on Saturday April 1 from 10am-4pm at Nidderdale Plus Library, Station Square on King Street.
The permits cost £10 each, which can include up to two registration numbers.
This year, the permit will only be valid in car parks managed by North Yorkshire Council and will no longer allow cars to park at Pateley Bridge showground.
Payment can be made by card, cash or cheque.
Remember to bring a note of your car registration number.