News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Where to purchase the new Pateley Bridge parking permits, where they are valid and how to pay

The new Pateley Bridge Shoppers Parking Permits for 2023-2024 will be on sale on Saturday April 1 from 10am-4pm at Nidderdale Plus Library, Station Square on King Street.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:01 GMT

The permits cost £10 each, which can include up to two registration numbers.

This year, the permit will only be valid in car parks managed by North Yorkshire Council and will no longer allow cars to park at Pateley Bridge showground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Payment can be made by card, cash or cheque.

New parking permits for Pateley Bridge shoppers to be found at Nidderdael Plus Library.
New parking permits for Pateley Bridge shoppers to be found at Nidderdael Plus Library.
New parking permits for Pateley Bridge shoppers to be found at Nidderdael Plus Library.
Most Popular

Remember to bring a note of your car registration number.

READ MORE:This incredible conversion is for sale near Harrogate - a music lover's dream

Pateley BridgeStation SquareKing StreetHarrogate