Where did they finish? The full list of runners in the 2019 Knaresborough Bed Race

They braved the wet and windy streets of Knaresborough and even swam across the River Nidd... but where did your team finish in this year's Knaresborough Bed Race?

Fastest Team: GH Brooks

Fastest Female Team: Ripon Runners Girls

Fastest non-club Male Team: Guardian Alarms

Fastest non-club Female Team: Welly Wheelettes

Fastest New Team: Forest School

Fastest Emergency Service Team: Ripon Fire Station

Fastest Mixed Team: Flying Pullman

Fastest Male Junior: JP's Mini Disciples of Fitness

Fastest Mixed Junior: Welly Wheelies

New Mixed non-club Bed: Fountains Abbey & Brimham Rocks

Best Dressed Bed: Richard Taylor Runners

Most Entertaining Team: GH Brooks Pannal Mashups

Outstanding Contribution: The Wellington

Position/ Race number/ Team/ (Classification)/ Time

1 1 GH Brooks Men (Mf) 13:40.9

2 3 Knaresborough Striders Men (Mfc) 14:38.0

3 2 Ripon Runners Men (Mfc) 15:02.9

4 4 Nidd Valley Men's A (Mfc) 15:09.0

5 8 Guardian Alarms (Mf) 15:50.3

6 11 Flying Pullman (Xf) 15:50.3

7 5 The Half Moon (Mf) 15:50.7

8 7 David Lloyd Harrogate (Mf) 16:00.1

9 66 GH Brooks Pannal Mashups (Xf) 16:03.6

10 9 Oatlands Junior School - Men (Mf) 16:12.4

11 16 CNG1 (Mf) 16:20.5

12 6 Nidd Valley Men's B (Mfc) 16:28.8

13 14 Blue Bullet Flyers (Xfc) 16:43.9

14 15 Parkrunners Mixed (Xf) 16:49.8

15 10 Knaresborough Rugby Club (Mf) 16:49.8

16 55 Welly Wheelers (Mf) 16:56.5

17 28 King James School (Mf) 17:01.9

18 17 The Plodders (Mf) 17:21.4

19 26 Scotton Scorchers JFC (Mf) 17:23.6

20 13 Harrogate Harriers Counting Sheep (Mfc) 17:31.4

21 24 Pannal Dental Clinic (Mf) 17:42.6

22 12 Ripon Fire Station (MA) 17:58.4

23 22 Six Pack (Mf) 18:09.1

24 47 HACS1 (Me) 18:13.1

25 60 Forest School (Mne) 18:16.2

26 45 Welly Wheeners (Xf) 18:27.4

27 46 Stockeld Stags (Me) 18:34.3

28 59 Stray Blokes (Me) 18:38.8

29 19 Ripon Runners Girls (Ffc) 18:45.8

30 21 Meadowside Malingerers (Me) 18:45.9

31 25 Oatlands Infant School (Mf) 18:47.8

32 34 JPz Mini Disciples of Fitness (Mjf) 18:58.6

33 18 Stephenson's Rockets (Mf) 19:14.2

34 31 Ripon Runners Renegades (Xfc) 19:16.4

35 20 The Rocket Men (Me) 19:25.9

36 23 Techbuyer (Mf) 19:29.1

37 37 RAF Menwith Hill (MA) 19:39.0

38 41 The Juggernauts (Mf) 19:42.9

39 32 Welly Wheelettes (Ff) 20:04.4

40 44 Aspin Avengers (Me) 20:15.0

41 27 Belzona A (Mf) 20:37.6

42 35 AFF (Xf) 21:03.3

43 29 Ripley Castle Stormers (Mf) 21:04.2

44 40 6th Gear (Xf) 21:05.0

45 58 CEG (Me) 21:09.0

46 56 Piccadilly Players (Xe) 21:11.0

47 33 Harrogate Round Table (Me) 21:18.2

48 30 Nidd Valley Mixed B (Xnfc) 21:24.4

49 43 Knaresborough Striders Ladies (Ffc) 21:27.8

50 64 Team Nonno (Me) 21:34.1

51 42 Turner's Tearaways (Mf) 21:55.9

52 38 Tewit Youth Band (Mje) 22:03.6

53 53 Knaresborough Strollers (Mf) 22:07.3

54 57 The Transplants (Me) 22:15.1

55 54 Welly Wheelies (Xjf) 22:16.0

56 52 1st Scriven Scouts (Mjf) 22:21.0

57 51 Raworths Solicitors (Me) 22:29.5

58 73 Aspin Park Academy PTA Team B (Mne) 22:52.4

59 68 Yorkshire Cancer Centre Runners (Xf) 22:59.6

60 67 Park Street Pacers (XA) 23:29.1

61 49 Saint John's PTA A Team (Xe) 23:32.1

62 62 Redcentric (Mne) 23:50.3

63 82 Fountains Abbey and Brimham Rocks (Xne) 24:10.0

64 36 Parkrunners Girls (Fnf) 24:13.7

65 61 Between A Walk And A Hard Pace (Mne) 24:18.2

66 65 Belzona B (Xf) 24:28.1

67 69 Taylors of Harrogate (Xe) 24:32.8

68 50 Saint John's PTA B Team (Xe) 24:47.8

69 90 Knaresborough Air Cadets (Xne) 25:04.8

70 70 Meadowside Maidens (Fe) 25:08.7

71 71 Skylarks (Ff) 25:31.3

72 80 Richard Taylor Runners (Xe) 25:43.4

73 75 Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (Me) 25:51.9

74 79 Harrogate International Festivals (Xe) 26:00.8

75 72 Aspin Park Academy PTA Team A (Mne) 26:13.1

76 39 Nidd Valley Ladies (Fnfc) 26:27.6

77 76 Only When I Laugh (MA) 27:09.7

78 77 The Ortial Flyers (Me) 27:22.4

79 48 HACS2 (Xe) 27:58.4

80 86 Platinumsprint (Fne) 28:16.7

81 87 Straybirds (Fe) 28:29.5

82 88 Scrambled Legs (Xe) 28:47.8

83 78 Mowbray Magic (Xf) 28:51.1

84 74 Baroque Harrogate & Ripon (Me) 28:51.8

85 63 CNG2 (Me) 29:08.7

86 83 God's Own (Xne) 30:32.8

87 85 Innovate Fitness (Fne) 31:06.6

88 81 Signa Technologies (Xe) 31:13.4

89 84 St Michael's Hospice (Fne) 31:40.3

90 89 Knaresborough Silver Band (Xe) 35:04.6

