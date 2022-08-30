When will the waste and recycling bins be collected in Harrogate this week?
The summer bank holiday (August 29) means that there will be changes to garden waste, refuse and recycling collections this week.
By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:08 am
All collections will take place a day later than your usual date, therefore will take place on the following days:
Monday 29 August will be Tuesday 30 August
Tuesday 30 August will be Wednesday 31 August
Most Popular
-
1
Here are nine of the best places to eat Fish and Chips in Harrogate according to Google Reviews
-
2
Police issue update in search for missing 73-year-old Harrogate woman
-
3
Missing person: Police appeal for information on missing Harrogate woman
-
4
Northern announces flash sale with one million train tickets available for just £1
-
5
Here are the roads which are being affected by 10 weeks of roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Wednesday 31 August will be Thursday 1 September
Thursday 1 September will be Friday 2 September
Friday 2 September will be Saturday 3 September
Normal collections resume on Monday, September 5.