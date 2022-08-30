News you can trust since 1836
When will the waste and recycling bins be collected in Harrogate this week?

The summer bank holiday (August 29) means that there will be changes to garden waste, refuse and recycling collections this week.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:07 am
All collections will take place a day later than your usual date, therefore will take place on the following days:

Monday 29 August will be Tuesday 30 August

Tuesday 30 August will be Wednesday 31 August

Wednesday 31 August will be Thursday 1 September

Thursday 1 September will be Friday 2 September

Friday 2 September will be Saturday 3 September

Normal collections resume on Monday, September 5.

