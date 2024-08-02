WHAT’S ON: New café session launching in Knaresborough for Parkinson’s carers

By Katie Kensit
Contributor
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:27 BST
A new social group for people who care for loved ones living with Parkinson’s is launching in Knaresborough.

Starting on 6 August, the new Parkinson’s UK café session will be held at the Centre on Gracious Street, Knaresborough from 10am on the first Tuesday of each month. The café welcomes anyone caring for a loved one who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, and it is hoped it will complement the existing Parkinson’s café in Knaresborough for people living with the condition.

The Parkinson’s café members meet every third Tuesday of each month.

Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer for North Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We know that getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis can be a worry, both for people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones, who often provide their day-to-day care. This new social meeting in Knaresborough will allow those carers space to speak to people who are dealing with similar challenges.

A new social group for people who care for loved ones living with Parkinson's in Knaresborough
A new social group for people who care for loved ones living with Parkinson’s in Knaresborough

“We understand that caring responsibilities come first, so the group is open as a drop in. There is no expectation that people will be able to make it every month, but there will always be a cup of tea and a friendly face waiting.”

Parkinson's is a degenerative neurological condition for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity, although there are more than 40 symptoms.

For more information about the café, contact Rebecca Craft, Local Volunteer Officer for North Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK on 020 796 33 666.

