What’s On in the Harrogate district this weekend in February and into March 2025

Planning to go to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to February and March 2025.

Thursday, February 20, 9pm:

Live music with party rock band Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, February 20-22, 7.30pm:

February 20-22: Pannal Players' Cinderella.

Pannal Players present Cinderella panto at Pannal Village Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, February 22, 11am:

Fideri Fidera presents Ugg ‘n’ Ogg and The World’s First Dogg at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2pm.

Saturday, February 22, 10am-4pm:

Free Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Guided Tours also available at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/.

Saturday, February 22-23, 10.30am:

Food & Photos with work of Liz Hatton at Fewston Parochial Hall.

In aid of Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour Research.

Saturday, February 22, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents rock and blues band Brave Rival at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, February 22, 7.30pm:

Chris De Burgh at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, February 23, 6.30pm:

Lynton Academy Presents Showtime 25 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, February 26, 10am-4pm:

Free Open Day at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Guided Tours also available at https://royalhallrestorationtrust.org.uk/.

Wednesday, February 26, 7.30pm:

West End writer and performer Matthew Bugg presents A Kept Man at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, February 26, 6.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Doctor Zhivago at the Odeon, Harrogate.

Non members welcome - cashless payments only - £10 on the door or book online in advance.

Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Crooners – Uncaged with the nine-piece The Mini Big Band at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, February 27, 7.30pm:

Really Funny Comedy club with Dan Nightingale, Mickey P Kerr and more at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, February 28- March 1, 7.45pm:

LipService presents Funny Stuff at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, February 28, 7.30pm:

Box Tale Soup presents The Picture of Dorian Gray at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 1, 11.30am:

Box Tale Soup presents The Frog and the Princess at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 1, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Paul Tonkinson, Alun Cochrane, Alex Mitchell and Katie Mulgrew at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 1, 6.30pm:

Kids Aloud: Musical Magic – A celebration of musicals - at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, March 2, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents trumpet and harp duo Aaron Azunda Akugbo and Milo at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Tuesday, March 4-5, 7.30pm:

BANFF Mountain Film Festival 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Two nights Red Film Programme and Blue Film Programme.

Thursday, March 6, 7.30pm

Hometown Glory Candlelit Concert – A Tribute to Adele at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, March 7, 7.30pm:

Cirque de Celine at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, March 8, 7.30pm:

Abbey Belles Chorus in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Entry £10 pay at the door. Teenagers concessions.

Saturday, March 8-9, 11am:

Tall Stories presents Room on the Broom at Harrogate Theatre.

Other times available.

Saturday, March 8, 7.45pm:

Spectacular Greek mythology Bloody Medea at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Saturday, March 8, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Andy Fairweather Low & The Low Riders at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, March 8-9, 2pm:

Curtain Call 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Plus 6pm.

Monday, March 10, 7.30pm:

Verve – Northern School of Contemporary Dance 2025 at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, March 11, 7.30pm:

Lemn Sissay – Let The Light Pour In Live at Harrogate Theatre

Wednesday, March 12, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Sunday, March 23, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents renowned pianist Amiri Harewood performing Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Brahms at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, March 26, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society's Classic Cinema season presents High Noon (U/US/1952) at Harrogate Odeon.

Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Celebration Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 6, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate