What’s On in the Harrogate area this weekend and beyond from August 14th 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, August 14-September 30: Matombo exhibition 20th annual collection of African contemporary art at Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon.

Thursday, August 14-September 4: Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, August 14-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, August 14-September 30: The 20th annual collection of African contemporary art at Newby Hall and Gardens, Ripon.

Thursday, August 14, 9pm: Live music with the Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 15, 9pm: Live music with The Bonnie Mac Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, August 15-25: Niddart Trail presents local artists exhibitions across Nidderdale at 34 venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, August 15, 7pm: Lord Chamberlain’s Men present Shakespeare Open Air Theatre with Twelfth Night at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Friday, August 15, 7.30pm: Modern Scottish film music with Malin Lewis plus Sally Simpson (fiddle) and Ali Hutton (guitar) at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, August 16, 11am: Medicine and Healing in Roman Britain with Dr Nick Sommerton at Roman Garden, Aldborough, near Boroughbridge.

Sunday, August 16, 9pm: Live music with Captain & The Bear at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, August 22, 8.30pm: Live covers with Johnny Skinner and Steve Mosby at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 23, 9am: Ripon City Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition at Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Ripon.

Sunday, August 24, 7pm: Bank Holiday Country Music at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 8.30pm: Kickin It Country presents the best of country music at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, August 30, 7pm: Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm: Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, August 30, noon: Interactive and immersive sensory theatre experience Drift at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, September 2-6, 7.30pm: Middle Ground Theatre Company Ltd presents Charles Dickens’ The Signalman at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, September 4-5, 2.30pm: Ripon International festivals presents Flaugissimo – Johan Lofving and Yu-Wei Hu at Markenfield Hall, Ripon.

Friday, September 5, 7.40pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club including Jules O'Brian and Daliso Chaponda at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 6, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festivals presents Ian Watt – The Song of the Guitar at St Nicholas Church, West Tanfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Gaelforce at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, September 6, 7pm: Live music with Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub.

Wednesday, September 10-13, 7.30pm: Black Tie Ball by John Godber at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents BBC R2 Folk award-winning vocal quartet The Furrow Collective at North Stainley Village Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, September 11, 7pm: This Is My Theatre company presents Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Thursday, September 11, 7.30pm: Berwins Salon North with guest speakers ward-winning author Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and Dr Tom Bellamy and parenting expert Anita Cleare at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, September 12, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival present ZRI – Love Mania and Mayhem at St Johns Church Sharow, Ripon.

Friday, September 19, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Ria Lina at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, September 20: The NE Street Band perform the music of Bruce Springsteen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.