Thinking of going out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, July 17:

Danny Larsen - Twilight Of A Day exhibition at RedHouse gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 17-August 30:

July 17-20: Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate.

Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 17-October 5:

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 17-20:

Thursday, July 17, 9pm:

Live music with Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 17, 7.30pm:

Tribute to Dire Straits presents Money for Nothing at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 19, 9pm:

Live music with Jed Thomas at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

Ripon’s Upstage Academy presents School of Rock at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 19, 8pm:

Bliss Anniversary Concert in Ripon Cathedral with the Orchestra of Opera North conducted by Tom Fetherstonhaugh and viola soloist, Tim Ridout.

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

The Last Show by hard rock band Black Snake plus DJ Trev at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents the Snake Davis Band at Ripley Town Hall in support of Parkinsons. Sold out.

Monday, July 21, 1pm:

Bliss Anniversary Concert with Canadian violist, Maxime Despax with Christopher Atkinson (piano) performing the Viola Sonata at the Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 24, 7pm

Really Funny Comedy presents Geoff Norcott (Work In Progress) at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, July 25, 7pm:

Harrogate Theatre's 125th Anniversary Gala – A Night at the Theatre starring six of the town’s leading community theatre groups.

Friday, July 25-28:

Deer Shed Festival with live music, arts, books, children’s, outdoors and more at Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm:

The Eagles Tribute Desperados bring the Fast Lane Tour to Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm:

The Upbeat Beatles at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 26, 7.45pm:

Lucy Farrar and Christopher Wollaton star in football play Coming Home at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Monday, July 28, 7.30pm:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 31, 12pm:

Fun for Little Ones - A Tribute to Ms Rachel at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, July 31,7.30pm:

Kairos Productions presents Something’s Wrong - by Naail Ishaq at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm:

Summer Celebrity Concert - The Wihan Quartet at St John’s Church Sharow.

Sunday, August 3, 7.30pm:

Frazer Theatre Music presents Shout Out to the 60s at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, August 7, 7.30pm:

Friday, August 8-17:

Feva festival presents various events at various venues in Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 9, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough FEVA Festival presents Bliss Anniversary Concert with Matt Secombe, the great grandson of Sir Arthur Bliss and the grandson of Sir Harry Secombe at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, August 23, 9am:

Ripon City Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition at Allhallowgate Methodist Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, August 30, 8pm:

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, August 30, noon:

Interactive and immersive sensory theatre experience Drift at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Saturday, August 30, 7.30pm:

Ripon International Festivals presents Orchestra of Opera North at Ripon Cathedral.