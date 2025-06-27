What's On guide to Harrogate district gigs comedy shows and events in July 2025

Thinking of going out this weekend, here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs and shows.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, July 3-July 17:

Danny Larsen - Twilight Of A Day exhibition at RedHouse gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 3-August 30:

July 5: The Ultimate 70s Show at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Four Seasons: A Year at Thorp Perrow, solo exhibition by British artist Rebecca Styles at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 3-October 5:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 3-6:

Ripon Theatre Festival with a host of events and venues across the city.

Thursday, July 3, 7.30pm:

Comedian, actor and impressionist, Alistair McGowan at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 3, 9pm

Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate

Friday, July 4, 11am:

Young Musician & violinist, Charlotte Spruit performs Beethoven and Schumann at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the Gigs at Gaia series Orchestra for the Earth perform classical, nature themed favourites in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Friday, July 4, 7pm:

RipleyLive presents master blues guitarist Martin Harley in Ripley Town Hall’s upstairs room.

Friday, July 4, 7.30pm:

The Rocket Man tribute to Elton John at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 5, 2pm:

Suds and Buds annual beer, street food and live music festival at Roosters Brewery, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 5, 3pm:

Jali Bakary Konteh will showcase the melodic beauty of traditional West African instrument, the kora, as part of the Young Musicians series at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 5, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hyena Lounge Comedy Club with Stephen Bailey, Rob Rouse, Raul Kholi and Pete Otway at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 5, 7pm:

Vocalis Chamber Choir concert 'Come into the garden' in St James' Church, Birstwith.

Saturday, July 5, 9pm:

Prog metal night with Surya plus Arwassa at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 5, 7pm:

Masham’s Got Soul presents Northern Soul and Motown 60s ands 70s at Masham Town Hall.

Saturday, July 5, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with The Ultimate 70s Show at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, July 6, 5pm:

Unforgettable mix of classical and contemporary global guitar music with renowned Cuban classical guitarist Ahmed Dickinson at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Sunday, July 6, 8pm

The thrilling voices of The Marian Consort by candelight at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Monday, July 7, 7.30pm:

The Fisher Singers present Summer Celebration concert with Knaresborough Silver Training Band at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets from 07411258713 or 07958665410 or on the door.

Monday, July 7, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organist Anthony Gray performs the score from Interstellar movie at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Tuesday, July 8, 7.30pm:

Vibrant ensemble Connaught Brass bring classics including Holst, Handel and Tchaikovsky to St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 9, 7pm:

Harrogate Film Society in association with Zero Carbon Harrogate presents No One Is An Island plus 2040 at the Harrogate Odeon.

Non members welcome. Book online or pay on door.

Wednesday, July 9, 7.30pm:

Renowned pianist Yevgeny Sudbin at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 10, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CJ, Michael Jackson Tribute Artist, presents an in the Mirror at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, July 11, 11am:

Local flautist, Alannah Saphir closes the 2025 Young Musicians series with her debut at Harrogate International Festivals at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Friday, July 11, 7.30pm:

Comedian Alfie Moore – A Face for Radio at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, July 12, 7.30pm:

Comedian Rob Mulholland at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, July 12, 8pm:

Nothing but a Good Time – The Rock Anthems Show at Harrogate Theatre

Wednesday, July 16, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinyl Sessions and Charm presents A Tribute to Chris Simpson and Magna Carta at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Harrogate.

Wednesday, July 16, 7pm:

Women Winning Goes International talk with Artizan International’s Overseas Director, Laura Balerdi at Artizan Cafe, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, July 17:

Tribute to Dire Straits presents Money for Nothing at Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

The Last Show by hard rock band Black Snake plus DJ Trev at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, July 19, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RipleyLive presents the Snake Davis Band at Ripley Town Hall in support of Parkinsons. Sold out.

Thursday, July 24, 7pm

Really Funny Comedy presents Geoff Norcott (Work In Progress) at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, July 25, 7pm:

Harrogate Theatre's 125th Anniversary Gala – A Night at the Theatre starring six of the town’s leading community theatre groups.

Friday, July 25-28:

Deer Shed Festival with live music, arts, books, children’s, outdoors and more at Baldersby Park near Thirsk

Saturday, July 26, 7.30pm:

The Eagles Tribute Desperados bring the Fast Lane Tour to Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.