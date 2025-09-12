What’s on event listings for Harrogate district in September and October 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Friday, September 18-21: Harrogate Heritage Open Days including 23 free events at historic venues and locations.

Saturday, September 18-November 1: The Sensation of Image exhibition by Geoff & Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 18: Blue Sky Paintings: Journeys Across America by Horace Panter at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Friday, September 19 - Comedian Ria Lina: Riabellion at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Thursday, September 18-October 5: HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 18, 9pm: Live music with party band Bang Bang Bang at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 19, 9pm: Live r’n'b music with The Tigermen at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, September 19, 7.30pm: Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Ria Lina: Riabellion at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, September 20: The NE Street Band perform the music of Bruce Springsteen at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 20, 6.30pm: Weekly Open Mic with top end PA system at Worlds End pub, Knaresborough.

Sunday, September 21, 6pm: Live original blues, folk and pre-WW2 popular song with Martyn Roper at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 21, 9pm: Live music with Last Hurrah at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 20-October 11, 11am: Harrogate Theatre Tour and Cream Tea, part of Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Saturday, September 20, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents the Passacaglia Trio – Jewels of the French Baroque at St Mary's Church, Masham.

Monday, September 22, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents I'm Still Here (15 | Brazil) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members welcome.

Monday, September 22, 7.30pm: The Carpenters Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, September 24, 7.30pm: Sherlock Holmes and the Sign of Four Starring Colin Baker (Dr Who) at Harrogate Theatre

Friday, September 26, 7.30pm: Ocean Film Festival World Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, September, 26, 6pm: Art Exhibition - Reflections by Frances Tabbernor at Delicious Café, Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27-October 5: Viva La Nan exhibition by Pete Mckee at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Cuore Chamber Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents Gala Concert with St Cecila Orchestra and renowned Sitar player Jasdeep Singh Degun at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 27, 7.30pm: The Flowers Band - National Champions at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.

Sunday, September 28, 7.30pm: The 50s and 60s Show – Lipstick on Your Collar at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, September 29, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Paul Coulter: 5 Mistakes That Changed History at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, September 30, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents P Burton-Morgan: Explaining Being Pan to Nan at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Wednesday, October 1, 7,30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 2, 7.30pm: Ripon International Festival presents the Trio Bohémo at St Johns Church, Sharow.

Thursday, October 2, 7.30pm: Harrogate Comedy Festival presents Tez Ilyas - Talk to Tez at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, October 3, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Jon Bramwell (I am Kloot) at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, October 4, 7.30pm: The ELO Experience – the world’s foremost multi-award winning tribute to the Electric Light Orchestra at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, October 4, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Plumhall at Ripley Town Hall.

Sunday, October 5, 7.30pm: The Bootleg Beatles at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: Ripley Live presents blues and ‘Big Easy’ classics from Dom Pipkin at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: The Nidderdale Community Orchestra’s Autumn Concert, including the Horn Concerto No 4 (K 495) by Mozart at The Memorial Hall, Pateley Bridge.

Saturday, October 11, 7pm: An Evening with Freddie Flintoff at Harrogate Convention Centre

Saturday, October 17, 7pm: Ripley Live presents Guitar Heads playing guitar classics by Hendrix, Clapton, Beck, Santana at Ripley Town Hall

Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.