What to expect from Saturday's fabulous Bed Fest live music event in Knaresborough
Taking place at Henshaw Art and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough on Saturday, June 8 from noon until late, the annual event will feature an exciting variety of live music from local artists, alongside a selection of local street food and a licenced bar.
With tickets starting from £5, the money raised from the festival will go towards Henshaws’ dedicated work to supporting visually impaired individuals, alongside those with other disabilities.
This will provide them and their loved ones with the advice and assistance they need to fulfil a positive future beyond their disabilities.
Fundraising development manager at Henshaws, Gemma Young, comments: “We’re delighted to have Specsavers sponsoring the 11th Henshaws BedFest for the second year running.
"It’s a much-loved event throughout the community and a fantastic day out for locals and tourists to experience the talent throughout Knaresborough – all while raising much-needed funds to help those with sight loss and other disabilities to achieve their ambitions.
"Pre-sale tickets are now sold out, with a limited number available at the gate on the day.
"We’ve ordered the sunshine and look forward to welcoming people to our Centre to enjoy a mix of local food, drink and music.”
Retail director at Specsavers Harrogate, Andy Bryer, said: "It’s a wonderful, energetic event that the whole community looks forward to every year.
"We’re grateful to have the opportunity to support the important work Henshaws does to aid those in and around the North.
"Their dedicated team of staff and volunteers are truly inspiring and are on a mission to help individuals realise their full potential; despite their disabilities.
‘With the weather set to be free from rain, it’s bound to be a wonderful weekend.
"I’d recommend to anyone that hasn’t experienced the iconic Bed Race to come down and check it out.”
For Bed Fest 2024 tickets and further information at: https://www.henshaws.org.uk/events/bedfest-2024/
For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, call 01423 564515 or visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/harrogate