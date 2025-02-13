What sale of Ripley Castle estate means for popular monthly market stall holders

It has been announced that one of the Harrogate area’s most popular independent monthly markets is to return despite Ripley Castle Estate being up for sale.

The Ingilby family, who own the historic estate, say they will continue to welcome and support Real Markets, which has become an incredibly popular monthly attraction in recent years.

Sara Ingilby said: “We are so pleased to be able to welcome Real Markets back to Ripley Castle, not just because we love having all the delicious produce and treats!)on our doorstep.

"These markets also bring Ripley to life and it’s wonderful to see the historic courtyard full of artisans and talented producers.

"As always, on these market days the Castle’s Gardens and Grounds will be free to enter and dogs are welcome, too.”

Beautifully positioned in the stunning Ripley Castle Courtyard, it offers visitors free access to visit the grounds and gardens on market day, too.

Lucy Allen from Real Markets said: “We feel so lucky that we get to host a monthly market at such a magnificent venue.

"Our traders have been keen to return this year as the market has built up an incredibly loyal following.

"This event not only benefits the local community but helps independent producers and makers continue to thrive.”

Always free to attend, Real Markets offer local and speciality produce, carefully curated products, and skilled, friendly and knowledgeable stallholders at a series of locations across Yorkshire, including Ilkley, Saltaire, Grassington, Harrogate, Otley and Ripon.

The market will make its return to Ripley Castle on Sunday, February 23 when more than 40 talented traders showcasing Yorkshire talent and produce – from artists and jewellers to cheesemongers, bakers and candle makers.

There will also be hot food and drink available.

This month’s charity guests at Ripley will be Harrogate Cat Rescue.

For people travelling by car, there is a huge pay and display car park on the edge of Ripley Estate as you enter the village from the Harrogate side.

Some parts of the ancient castle and grounds may not be accessible to wheelchair users.

For more information, visit: https://realmarkets.co.uk/market/ripley-castle/