Wham 'relieved' to beat Merry Christmas Harrogate in race to number 1 spot in UK charts

Harrogate may not have won the battle with Wham for the all-important festive number one but its Christmas song did make an impression on a member of the legendary pop band – or that’s what the Harrogate Advertiser has been told!

After being launched in late November at the Yorkshire Hotel, Merry Christmas Harrogate scored an instant 7,000 views on Youtube.

It also featured on BBC Look North and Your Harrogate radio and was downloaded on Spotify and Apple Music.

Coordinated by Harrogate hotelier Simon Cotton, co-written with Joe Pearce and performed by The Straymen, the song’s release made Harrogate the first town in the UK to have its own Christmas song.

Its chances of beating the likes of Mariah Carey, Gracie Abrams, Ariana Grande, Tom Grennan and, indeed, Wham were always slim.

Last week saw Last Christmas finally top the charts at Christmas in the UK an incredible 39 years after its original release by messrs George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in 1984 when it was held off the top spot by Band Aid's charity single Do They Know It's Christmas?

Harrogate had no need to be sad, however.

But not only did Merry Christmas Harrogate act as a great marketing tool for the festive season and the town’s hospitality sector and retail trade, it seems it was actually heard by a member of Wham.

According to reports, someone not involved in the creation of Harrogate’s Christmas song knew someone who knew someone who knew Andrew Ridgeley.

Before you knew it the surviving Wham member, who was in LA at the time, was being played the song on the phone.

His verdict on hearing Merry Christmas Harrogate was straightforward enough.

"I hope it doesn’t bear Last Christmas,” Ridgeley replied.

Harrogate’s festive musical venture also made an impact at Westminster when Harrogate and Knaresborough Lib Dem MP Tom Gordon submitted a Parliamentary Motion praising the Merry Christmas Harrogate song for promoting the town.

Mr Gordon said: “I wanted to recognise the hard work of all involved in producing the Harrogate Christmas single.

“It’s a great way to promote the town.”