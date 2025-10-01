'We’ve shared tears but so much joy' says Harrogate hospice nurse on retiring after 36 years

One of the longest-serving nurses at Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate who this week completed her last-ever shift has talked about the “little moments that stay with you forever”.

Trish’s extraordinary career began in 1989 when she was one of the very first nurses to join Saint Michael’s Hospice at its foundation.

Since then, she has cared for thousands of patients, leaving behind a legacy of compassion that has touched countless families.

Trish may be saying farewell to her life’s work but she is making one a final contribution – becoming a champion of Saint Michael’s Hospice’s new Faces Behind the Care campaign, which celebrates the people who bring warmth, expertise, and love to every moment of hospice care.

She hasn’t forgotten the first time she set foot in the hospice 36 years ago as a mother of two young children when she joined the charity’s first inpatient unit at the Convent of the Holy Child Jesus at Apley Grange on Oatlands Drive.

Looking back on her first-ever night shift, Trish says now: “I’d never worked in palliative care before.

"But I was struck right away by the warmth and compassion of the team. It was different to anything I’d experienced before.”

On one of the very first nights, she stayed in the unfinished building to help prepare it for the arrival of the first patients.

Trish was there in 1994, when Saint Michael’s Hospice moved to Crimple House and she kept on keeping on.

One of her most treasured memories is of someone whose last wish was to drink champagne.

“She was very poorly but she wanted that taste,” she said.

"We popped the cork and through the night we helped her sip the champagne.

"When she grew too weak, we dipped mouthcare sponges into the glass so she could still enjoy it.

"Those little moments stay with you forever.

"Nursing is not just about medicine, it’s about dignity, love, and joy.”

Behind Trish’s extraordinary career has been her family.

Her husband, Kevan, drove her to and from every single shift for nearly four decades.

Their children grew up with the hospice woven into their lives, waiting on Christmas morning until Trish returned home to open presents together.

Last year, her daughter Rachael honoured her mother’s service by running the Great North Run and raising funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, which began at a time of concern that local people were dying in pain without dignity,.

As she prepares for retirement, Trish is looking forward to time with her grandchildren, fishing trips with her husband, and a dreamed-of holiday in Switzerland.

“The laughter, the support, the togetherness, we’ve shared tears, yes, but so much joy, too,” said Trish.

"Saint Michael’s Hospice has been a huge part of my life. It always will be.”

Trish’s story sits at the heart of Saint Michael’s Hospice new Faces Behind the Care campaign, which features stories from different members of the hospice team, including founding nurse Trish and Medical Director Dr. Jenny, in an effort to highlight the warmth, expertise, and compassion they bring to hospice care.

“We can only do what we do because people support us,” she said.

"Please, carry on supporting us.

"This hospice belongs to the community and it needs you.”

