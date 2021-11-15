Wetherby young offenders to benefit from Big Give Christmas appeal

Wetherby YOI

The Big Give Christmas Challenge aims to raise £5,000, which when added to their pledged match funding, will be £10,000 towards their mentoring support service.

Based at HMYOI Wetherby, In2Out offers resettlement support to young men aged 15-21 years old, leaving prison and returning to communities, across the North of England and in 2022 - the Midlands.

A young man who received help from the campaign recently told it: “Thank you for everything you all have done for me.

“I am grateful for all the help and support you all have given me.

“When you are talking to me, you give me hope and determination to do well for myself… You are really amazing at what you do.”

An In2Out spokesman said: “Many young people in prison face an overwhelming number of issues from poor mental health, growing up in care, abuse, neglect, and social deprivation.

“The national reoffending rate for 15-18 years old within 12 months of leaving custody is around 65 per cent; but for lads actively engaging with In2Out, that is reduced to less than 25 per cent.

“The mentoring support offered by In2Out helps lads envisage a different way of living and find hope for the future after their time in custody, making a real difference in their lives and outlook.”