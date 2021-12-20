Wetherby workers host a crazy 12 Days of Christmas to raise money for Simon on the Streets

The team decided to support Leeds charity Simon on the Streets, which offers emotional and practical support for the homeless and vulnerable.

They came up with their own version, by taking part in a different activity each day for 12 days.

The challenges included running a swear jar, listening to Feliz Navidad on repeat for the full working day, a sponsored silence for the loudest member of the team, a bake sale, quiz, Christmas jumper day, and a raffle.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Day seven saw a member of the marketing team swim 400x lengths of a 25m pool, day eight involved the full team running 100k on the treadmill, and on day nine, the staff roughed it for the night by sleeping outside the office.

Director’s Hair Day saw one of the directors set a target of raising £100 to have his hair straightened, or £500 to get cornrows, while Doll for the Day involved team members paying to ‘decorate’ the faces of other team members with spare make-up.

Marketing manager Mathew McCorry said: “As a company we tend to do some small Christmas challenges just to bring the team together, but this year we really wanted to do something bigger and make a difference.

“After a bit of brainstorming we decided on putting a twist on the 12 days of Christmas, and came up with 12 different fundraising ideas. It wasn’t a tough choice for us to select Simon on the Streets as our charity to raise money for, as what could be worse than being homeless on Christmas?

“It’s a significant, and growing issue, especially after the tough few years we’ve had with Covid, and the charity are local based, so it just felt right. Did you know 976 rough sleepers died in 2020? That’s a 37% increase from 2019! We really wanted to make a difference to this, so set an ambitious goal of £5,000.

“According to Simon on the Streets, this is enough to provide 20,000 hot drinks/soups for the homeless, or help 100 homeless people pay for ID (birth certificate, passport), which is essential to get back into work or a home.”