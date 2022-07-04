Wetherby Wheelers aid air ambulance

A small group from the popular club rode to Beverley and back - a total of 120 miles - last Sunday in a bid to wheel in the cash for the charity.

“We were lucky with the weather and we know the way out there and back on nice quiet roads as well as the cycling friendly cafés,” said club spokesman Nick Hopkinson.

“Our round trip was just under 120 miles and the fund raising page is still open at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Wetherby-Wheelers so the Wheelers and Yorkshire Air Ambulance are welcoming any more donations.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity providing a lifesaving rapid response emergency service to 5 million people across the whole of Yorkshire.

To keep both of the Air Ambulances maintained and in the air, the charity needs to raise £12,000 every single day, £4.4m a year.

Nick added that the Wheelers are open to new members to join them on rides.

“Our rides vary from 40 mile ambles up to about 75 and the occasional one like this,” added Nick.