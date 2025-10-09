Wetherby visitor attraction is rated 'among the nation’s best' in prestigious UK awards

A family-run theme park located between Harrogate and Wetherby which was transformed from a historic country mansion into one of the UK's most popular visitor attractions is in the running for top UK awards.

Owned originally by Robert John Foster, who made a fortune from his 19th century textile business at Black Dyke Mills in Bradford, Peter Grant and Susie Grant took over running the 2,000 acres of Stockeld Estate with its Grade-I listed 18th century mansion in 1980.

The launch of a theme park in this rural setting began almost by accident in 2006 when they decided to set up a shop to sell their estate-grown Nordman Fir trees to the public during the Christmas season.

Since then, Peter and Suzie have turned Stockeld Park into a veritable visitors wonderland; its illuminated yew tree maze, outdoor ice rink and £3.5 million indoor playground attracting nearly 260,000 people annually and winning a series of national awards.

The latest accolade sees Stockeld Park nominated on the shortlist in the 2026 National Farm Attractions Network’s annual awards not once but twice.

The NFAN represents nearly 300 members and champions farm and rural attractions which are delivering outstanding experiences to visitors.

The two categories where the estate will be battling it out with rivals from across the UK include

Jim Keetch Large Farm Attraction of the Year.

Best Food and Beverage of the Year, sponsored by Regency Purchasing Group.

The winners of the NFAN Awards 2026 will be revealed at a gala dinner on Wednesday, January 28.

Tom Pearcy, NFAN Chair, said: "Each year, the standard across our industry gets higher. Being shortlisted is a true testament to the hard work and creativity of our members.

"Every attraction on this list goes above and beyond to deliver memorable experiences for visitors and we’re excited to celebrate their achievements in January."

The awards form the highlight of NFAN’s Annual Conference and Trade Exhibition, where members share ideas, take part in workshops, and attend presentations on topics.

The 2026 NFAN Awards are sponsored by Timberplay, creators of durable, inspiring playgrounds.

For more information, visit: https://www.farmattractions.net/