Wetherby Townsperson

There are just days remaining to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond for the community this past year, following on from last year’s winner Coun Norma Harrington.

“The time has come round again to recognise someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the people and town of Wetherby, ” said spokesman for Wetherby Lions, Tim Ritson.

“Covid restrictions last year meant that Norma Harrington, last year’s worthy winner, could not be presented with her plaque in public at the Christmas Dickensian Market.

“This year should be different, with all systems go and we are asking the people of Wetherby to highlight someone they would like to see receiving their award on the Town Hall steps on December 12.”

Mr Ritson said that a councillor would not normally have been eligible but special consideration was given to her work outside council duties during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Nominations close on Tuesday November 30 and can be submitted via - www.wetherbylions.org

“In addition, if you feel you have some time available to give to your community, please get in touch to see how you can help the Lions in their work,” added the spokesman.