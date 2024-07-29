Wetherby Town Council supports local organisations.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Each year Wetherby Town Council allocates a small amount of funding to be distributed as grants to local not-for-profit, charitable, or voluntary organisations. This is designed to be an easy to access source of funding for small, local organisations which benefit Wetherby and its residents.
Each application is considered on its merits, and the council considers funding a variety of different projects from across the community.
Last night the latest grant awardees gathered at the Town Hall, Wetherby, to be recognised for outstanding contribution to the community.
The Mayor of Wetherby, Cllr. Dawn Payne thanked the organisations for their valued addition to the town. The Mayor said “It’s wonderful to be able to thank these amazing organisations for all their hard work and commitment to the town.
“The Town Council is happy to support them and recognise the importance of all local not-for-profit, charitable or voluntary organisations and the difference they make to any community.”
Deputy Mayor Cllr. Mulhall, Cllr. Galan Moss, Cllr. Harry Chapman, Cllr. Kazia Knight and Cllr. Norma Harrington were also present to thank the awardees.
The latest grants have been awarded to aid many differing projects, from building projects to community entertainment.
The Council has distributed over £7,000 in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years, and although the scheme is now closed, it will be relaunched later in the year if more funds become available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.