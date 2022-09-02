Wetherby Rugby Club set to tackle 180-mile charity bike ride in memory of former player and coach
Wetherby Rugby Club are taking on a gruelling cycling challenge later this month as they cycle from Berwick to Wetherby to raise money for Blood Cancer UK in memory of a former player and coach.
On September 9, over 20 riders from Wetherby Rugby Club will set off from Berwick to complete a 180-mile ride down the North East coast, finishing in Wetherby on September 10.
The ride is in memory of player and coach Richard Jones, who passed away suddenly from acute myeloid leukaemia in January 2021.
Richard was a big part of Wetherby Rugby Club, having captained the first team for several years, to his more recent role of Head Coach of the U12 team and Vice-Chair of the junior section.
Richard gave his time and expertise to many projects at the club and was at the forefront of the refurbishment of the clubhouse.
Mel Jones, Richards father, said: “It is wonderful to see events like this in memory of Richard, celebrating his life.
“He would have been at the starting line himself and I know he would be very proud and humbled by the race in his memory.
"This is the second RJ7 charity ride done by members of Wetherby Rugby Club – last year over £15,000 was raised.”
Andy Hewitt, organiser of the charity bike ride, added: “We have a brilliant team lined up and everyone involved is taking part in Richard’s memory.
"He was always involved in fundraising for local charities, in particular Martin House Children’s Hospice, so it is important to do our bit and raise money for a cause he would also have supported.
"In addition to the main race from Berwick, we are also having a more local family ride for all age groups.
"The route is 10 miles, finishing at the club with a celebration BBQ, and anyone wanting to take part is more than welcome. We are hoping to have as many people there as possible to cheer us over the finishing line."
If you would like to take part in the main ride or the family event, or to make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/3QdwcNB
Agenda
08/09/2022
Coach ride from Wetherby to Berwick Upon Tweed
09/09/2022 – 8.30am to 4.00pm
Cycle from Berwick to Newcastle
10/09/2022 – 8.30am to 4.00pm
Cycle from Newcastle to Wetherby