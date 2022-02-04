Wetherby RUFC aid children’s charity

The club became the first rugby club of both codes to collect for the Action for Sport charity which helps to supply kit such as tops and football boots to financially challenged youngsters.

Member Mel Jones, who has been a member at Wetherby for 40 years and is president, handed over 200 rugby tops, shorts and socks to the charity’s Co-Founder Clive Michallat.

Following the visit to Wetherby, Clive Michallat said: “Mel, who is president of this proud rugby union club had heard about Action For Sport through a Yorkshire Sport Foundation webinar and had organised the unbelievable donation - over 200 rugby tops, shorts and socks.

“Wetherby RUFC are the first rugby club of both codes to collect for our charity.

“It was obvious speaking to Mel how proud he is and Wetherby RUFC are, firstly donating to Action For Sport so we can reach so many more disadvantaged children, but also proud of the fact that they help develop those in their care, both physically and socially.”

Clive added: “A massive thank you to Mel and Wetherby RUFC for leading the way and being the first rugby club to donate.

“Hopefully now the first of many.”

Clive revealed that Wetherby is also planning another donation in the future.

“Wetherby RUFC are a very forward thinking club and are doing their best to be eco friendly.

“They are looking too for funding to enable them to get solar panels on the club house there,” added Clive.