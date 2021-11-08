Wetherby Lions work on Harland Way seats

Wetherby Lions members Martin Doxey and Ken Campbell have been working on refurbishing seating on Harland Way, in partnership with Harrogate Borough Council.

Martin explained: “Since lockdown, increasing numbers of people are using the Harland Way.

“Several of the seating benches on the Spofforth side of the railway cutting have deteriorated with age to the extent they are unusable.

“Wetherby Lions are delighted to have re-furbished four of these benches using recycled plastic lumber and to have had the support of Harrogate Borough Council and Sustrans in doing so.”

Harrogate Borough Council Countryside Education Officer Shirelle Hawkins said the authority was grateful for the work.

She said: “It’s been such a pleasure working together with Martin and Ken refurbishing the benches, helping Harrogate Borough Council to improve the seating on the Harland Way.

“The benches look fantastic and we’ve had such good feedback on them.

“We are grateful to the Wetherby District Lions for funding this project.