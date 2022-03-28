Wetherby Lions overwhelmed by generosity to Ukraine appeal

In just two hours, nearly £800 was raised during the session last Saturday morning, adding to the £1,000 already sent to the cause by the group.

Lions President Tim Ritson described the response as overwhelming and added: ”We are blown away by the generosity of the people of Wetherby.

“I spoke to one lady who specifically visited the cash point to withdraw money to put in my bucket and more than one requested cash back at the checkout so they could support our campaign.

“It certainly seems that this is a cause close to everyone’s heart.”

Acknowledging that nowadays few people carry loose change, Lions introduced, for the first time, their own card reader which allowed members of the public to donate by card if they wished.

Mr Ritson added: “All donations are forwarded via Lions International to Lions clubs in the affected areas to allow them to direct aid to where it is most needed.

“Currently clubs operating in Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic and Ukraine itself are being supported.