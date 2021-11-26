Wetherby leisure centre green boost

With work at several key Active Leeds leisure centres across the city already crossing the finishing line, local residents and leisure centre users are already enjoying buildings and pools powered mostly using low-carbon heat and renewable energy.

Leeds City Council has partnered with energy and regeneration expert EQUANS to fit 3154 solar panels enough to cover 21 tennis courts, and district heating specialists Cenergist will install 22 heat pumps across the sites.

“In total, the scheme will result in 1487 metric tonnes of CO2 being saved by leisure centres every year,” said a council spokesman.

“The benefits don’t stop there, with the work to install the upgrades helping to create skilled green jobs based in Leeds.

“The upgrades will ensure that the city’s leisure centres will continue to play their vital role supporting communities and developing the next generation of athletes, from grassroots through to Olympians, without contributing to climate change.”

Wetherby will remain open, except during the normal Christmas closing.

Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles, added: “Leeds’ community leisure centres have played a key role in the city’s sporting success.

“We are proud of the way they inspire and train the next generation of sporting stars, as well as helping residents to live healthier, more active lifestyles.

“This multi-million pound investment demonstrates our commitment to improving community leisure centres and making them fit for a cleaner, greener and more energy secure future.”

Sean Corcoran, regional director at EQUANS, said: “We’re delighted to bring our expertise of delivering low carbon solutions to this project and to be making a real difference to people in Leeds. Creating cleaner, greener environments is vital as we all work collectively to address climate change.