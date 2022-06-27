Wetherby groups can bid for funding

Each year the council allocates a small amount of funding to be distributed as grants to local not-for-profit, charitable or voluntary organisations.

“This is designed to be an easy to access source of funding for small, local organisations which benefit Wetherby and its residents,” said a council spokesman. “This year applications for projects, which help to tackle the climate emergency or meet the objectives in the Wetherby Neighbourhood Plan, will be given priority.

“We do still welcome applications from any organisation for any project.”

In 2022/23 the council has £1,000 which will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Application is via a form which should be submitted, together with a copy of the latest set of annual accounts showing the applicant’s income, expenditure and level of balances. The application form can be downloaded at the council website.