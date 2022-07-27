Wetherby green group offers advice to cut energy bills

Helping the green economy by installing solar panels

Boston Spa, Wetherby and Villages Community Green Group staged the Big Energy Meeting in response to sharp rises in costs.

Spokesman Penny Stables said: “Although we are now in summer and most of us don’t have to heat our homes, many of us have become more aware of other things that we use energy for, whether that is to cook our food, power the vacuum cleaner, boil the kettle or heat the water for a bath or shower. It all uses energy.

“The autumn price hike will arrive just when the weather starts to turn colder and we will all be wanting to switch our heating back on.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The event was well attended by residents from across the Boston Spa and Wetherby area.

“They heard from a number of speakers, who presented information on both quick easy things we can do to save energy, to larger investment ideas that will give us bigger savings but over a longer period of time.

“There was also a local resident speaking who has recently had his house retro-fitted to save energy.

“This was followed by an open forum, with questions to the speakers and sharing of experiences in this area.

The Green Group is now working with Wetherby Town Council Climate Emergency Committee to organise a much larger event on Saturday, September 24 10am-3pm at Wetherby Town Hall.

Installing solar and heat pumps will be among topics discussed.

Penny added: “There will be a number of speakers, from local residents with tips on saving energy, to local businesses talking about retrofitting insulation, installing low carbon solar and heat pumps, to Better Homes Leeds, talking about funding.

“This will be followed by an open forum for discussion and questions.

“It will be a family friendly event with children’s activities, tombola and delicious refreshments available to enjoy.”

“There is also a callout to local residents who have retrofitted their homes, added insulation, solar panels, heat pumps or saved energy in another way, please do join our WhatsApp group to share experiences and help others on that journey.