Wetherby foodbank adds extra day of help

The Foodbank, in the Barleyfields Centre in Wetherby, is now open Tuesdays 10am-noon, Fridays 10am-noon and Saturdays 10.30am-12.30pm. The Foodbank can also deliver food parcels on Tuesday and Friday mornings.

“A survey of Foodbank clients and volunteers confirmed a belief that sessions during the week may not provide sufficient opportunity for clients to access Foodbank services,” said spokesman for the group Bryony Hudson.

“Providing a Saturday session may alleviate some of the barriers to accessing the foodbank, including but not limited to transport issues, childcare difficulties and work commitments.

“The school summer holidays are a typical time when demand increases due to no provision of free school meals, and the Foodbank hopes that anyone in need within our community will now be able to get the support they need.”

Wetherby and District Foodbank is part of The Trussell Trust’s UK Foodbank Network.

The foodbank provides a minimum of three days’ emergency food to help people through short-term crisis and signposts people to local support agencies.