Wetherby Festival line-up ‘fantastic’ says chairman

Fwd: Wetherby Festival

The week-long event will start on Friday September 30 and marks the return of a full programme after Covid restrictions.

Festival Chairman Robert Haskins said: “Sadly Covid-19 took its toll in 2020.

“The 2021 Festival was held over just a short weekend in the open air.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherby Festival Chairman Robert Haskins.

“Now the situation is improved, the 2022 Arts Festival will return to its normal format with indoor events at locations throughout Wetherby.”

He added that this year held special meaning for the Festival.

“The first Festival was held in the year of The Queen’s Silver Jubilee, so it seems very appropriate that we will celebrate the full return of the Festival in the year of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Mr Haskins added: “We are lining up a fantastic programme.

“We are so grateful for the input received from members and supporters about what should be included.

“There will be an eclectic mix of musical events – an evening of folk music, a Rock Choir, the Wetherby Silver Band, acoustic musicians Fools Gold, and what should be a lively evening at the Engine Shed with a fusion of jazz, country, swing and blues from the Swing Commanders.

“For those who particularly enjoy classical music, the Leeds Symphony Orchestra and the outstanding Midnight Quintet will be performing.

“We have one line-up of well-known comedians already in the mix and another comedy evening in the planning.

“Our literary lunch, traditionally sponsored by solicitors HartLaw, will have two excellent speakers.