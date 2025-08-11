Wetherby faces re-run of housing controversy of five years ago and campaigners want the same outcome

Campaigners in Wetherby are going back into battle to block plans for 210 new houses in a re-run of a battle they thought they had won five years ago.

Back in 2018, plans for a major housing development on Spofforth Hill, submitted by Hallam Land Management and Stockeld Park visitors attraction, were briefly approved by the then Harrogate Borough Council councillors before they quickly reversed their decision.

The proposals not only angered local groups and residents, who formed the Better Wetherby campaign group, but also prompted Elmet and Rothwell MP Alec Shelbrooke to lobby the Secretary of State to axe the proposal.

And that is precisely what happened following a public inquiry in December 2019 which ruled against the developers.

Mapping out a housing battle in Wetherby - The site of the proposed major housing development at Spofforth Hill. (Picture contributed)

But the plans have now returned in a new guise after Stockeld Park employed Hallam Land to manage a new application, along with STEN Architecture and Lichfields.

Public consultation has just ended on an application for the same number of houses – 210 - situated on 32 acres next to Bellway’s recent Spofforth Park estate, sitting to the east, with Harrogate Road immediately to the south.

One thing has changed from five years ago.

Although the proposed site is closer to Wetherby, the planning application has been lodged with North Yorkshire Council as the land falls within the boundaries of Kirk Deighton village on land north of Harrogate Road.

The development would see 40% affordable housing, with a suggested housing mix of 24 two-bed, 44 three-bed, 50 four-bed and eight five-bed houses at full market value, and the remainder lower priced.

Whatever the intention, the public reaction to the proposals suggests nothing much has changed in the last five years.

The chair of Better Wetherby posted in the group’s most recent newsletter: "The sheer volume of objections in such a short consultation period sends a clear message to the developers, landowners and North Yorkshire Council that the application runs contrary to sound planning and should be refused again.

"This is an attempt to exploit the planning system and expand the boundary of Wetherby into North Yorkshire."

More information at: https://www.betterwetherby.com/