Wetherby estate agent’s gift

Linley and Simpson, based in The Horsefair Centre on North Street, presented six sets of building bricks and toys to youngsters from St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Boston Spa.

Branch manager Emily Wilkinson said: “We are proud of our local roots, having helped many thousands of people move home across the Wetherby district for almost 20 years.

“We feel very much part of the Wetherby family, and work hard to give back to the community whenever we can - often in innovative ways.

“We are thrilled to have been able to support the school and put smiles on the pupils’ faces.

“We hope the Lego sets will provide some creative learning opportunities - and even spur the next generation of budding housebuilders and architects!”

The donation was made through Linley & Simpson’s long-running initiative to help charities, schools, sports clubs, and good causes throughout Wetherby and its surrounding villages.

Other grass-roots community groups to have benefited include Wetherby Cricket Club, Crossley Street Primary School, Gateways School, and Boston Spa Gala.