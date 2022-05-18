Wetherby couple set fund to repay baby unit for twin’s care

In January parents insurance worker Natalia, and self employed landscaper Ashley Hallums, unexpectedly welcomed Leo and Luca into the world at just 29 weeks gestation because of TAPS, a rare condition which happens when there are unequal blood counts between twins in the womb.

Natalia’s cousin Emma Curtin said: “Natalia has been so impressed with the care provided by the NHS and as a family we decided that we wanted to raise funds.

“Without the outstanding care of the nurses, doctors, consultants and carers in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at LGI, neither of the boys would be with us today.

“Alongside the 24-hour care from professionals, we also have to acknowledge the life-saving equipment that has been used to help the boys thrive and grow outside the womb.”

The family is appealing for donations towards their ambitious incubator appeal while still receiving care at LGI - baby Leo has endured multiple operations, blood transfusions and has severe necrotising enterocolitis (NEC), leaving him with just 42cm of bowel.

“Luca is home and doing well and Leo is back on small milk feeds but will be in hospital for months and months, we were told yesterday,” added Emma