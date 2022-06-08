Wetherby community praised for uniting on Platinum Jubilee

From beacon lighting to street parties and concerts, residents put on and attended many events across the Wetherby area.

Wetherby Ward councillors Linda Richards, Alan Lamb and Norma Harrington gave thanks to the teams and organisers of the many and varied events held across the ward over the special bank holiday weekend.

In a statement to the Wetherby News, they said: “These events are always a team effort, and we would like to say the Welcome to Wetherby team from the Wetherby Town Council excelled themselves in organising a very full programme of events over the four days, culminating in the Proms concert on Saturday evening.

“There have been many positive comments from both residents and visitors and we are pleased to have been able to assist with funding for many events across the Ward from Community Committee funds.

“It was fabulous to see so many people of all ages attending the events, especially the school bands and local dance groups who entertained the crowds at events across the whole area.

“And we know there were many other events in many of the local villages including the scarecrows in Boston Spa and Walton and the Bramham beacon and afternoon tea party.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the organising committees and teams as well as those who came out to celebrate the platinum jubilee to mark such a memorable event.”

Wetherby’s MP Alec Shelbrooke had been out in his Elmet and Rothwell seat visiting festivities during the four-day weekend.

He said: “We had a fantastic Platinum Jubilee weekend across our communities and I want to thank the dedicated volunteers who put so much effort into organising events.