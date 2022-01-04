Wetherby club runners, family and athletes from area, join in New Year event to aid Leeds Mind

Spring Around The Ings saw club members, their families and fellow athletes from around the district run around the Ings on Bank Holiday Monday.

“The club decided at their recent AGM to support Leeds Mind’ this year, which is a local charity supporting people and their families dealing with mental health illness,” said Head Coach Ian Legg.

The morning started with a one mile fun run and walk with prizes for the first junior boy and girl and a prize for the best turned out dog.

First over the line and first junior girl was Louise O’Boyle in a lightning fast time of 6 mins 52 secs, and she was just too fast for the pace maker to keep up with.

She was followed home soon after by Ollie Harper and Noah Byrne in a photo finish time of 7 minutes 15 seconds.

The judges were unable to separate them and they were declared joint winners of the junior boys event.

Finally the prize for the best turned out dog went to Winston.

The format for the 5k event was changed this year with athletes having to run in pairs with the time for each pair being determined when the second athlete in the pairing crossed the finish line.

There were also age category prizes on offer based on the combined age of the teams.

The overall winners were Ned Gallagher and James Greenlay from Otley AC in a superb time of 19:31.

Second pairing home in a time of 21:06 were Emily Legg and Joseph Kwallah from the Wetherby club who won the mixed team prize.

Third team home was Rob Bullen and Tim Tunnard in a time of 21:34.

First Ladies team went to mother and daughter combo of Diane Kitchen and Ellie Atak in 25:38.

Other age group prizes were awarded to Jim and Tom Parker, Peter Rymill and Jenny Naylor Dutton and Elaine and David Gee.

Further fund raising events will be scheduled throughout the year, culminating in the Wetherby 10k event on Sunday September 4.

Wetherby Runners AC is open to athletes of all ages and abilities starting from 10 years of age upwards, with a number of club sessions scheduled throughout the week.