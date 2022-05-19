Wetherby church launches Jubilee cake decorating competition

Jubilee cake decorating competition.

St James’ Church is holding a Jubilee Cake Festival competition to decorate a cake in honour of the Queen, to feature in their community fete on Friday June 2, 10am-2pm.

But there is a twist, as spokesman Sue Taylor explained: “This could be a real baked and decorated cake or made out of junk materials such as cardboard, polystyrene, paper, the choices are endless; it’s up to you as long as it looks like a cake and celebrates the Queen’s Jubilee.

“A note will be displayed with each cake stating which group/individual has decorated it.”

Sue added: “We held a Royal cake festival for the Queen’s 90th Birthday in 2016 which was a great success and we hope that the whole of the Wetherby community will get involved once again.”

The church fete will also take on a royal theme to join in the celebrations of the Queen’s 70-year reign.