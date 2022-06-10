Wetherby charity’s call for bakers

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) wants cake-loving volunteers to rustle up sweet treats alongside its regular cohort of bakers to boost the work of its popular community café in Boston Spa.

The WiSE Owl Café is a popular meeting place for people of all ages from Wetherby and its surrounding villages, as well as raising much needed cash to aid the charity’s work to support older people across the district.

But more bakers are needed to meet customer demand for homemade cakes, scones and other items, say those behind the café.

Christine Hardman who runs the WiSE Owl Café, said: “In many ways we’re victims of our own success, with the demand for cake and other delicious baked items illustrating just how popular the café is with our friends and community members.

“We’d love for more people to come forward to bake for us regularly and we will even cover the cost of the ingredients if needed.

“We’ll also accept homemade jams and chutneys, if that’s more your thing!

“Proceeds from the café all go towards helping isolated, older people right here in Wetherby, so every bake we receive is helping to make a difference to someone in need.”

The charity’s three day-a-week WiSE Owl Café in Boston Spa offers a safe space to socialise for dozens of isolated older people. As well as catering for the older community, it is also open to young mums with pre-school children, dog walkers, cyclists and anyone else who would enjoy it.

Anyone interested in baking for WiSE, should visit Christine at the WiSE Owl Café which opens on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Boston Spa Village Hall. All homemade bakes are accepted, except for items containing fresh cream.

WiSE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council.

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

It was this month awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services for its work during the Covid pandemic.